KOTA KINABALU: Forty companies in Sabah have obtained approval from the International Trade and Industry to operate during enforcement of the Movement Control Order (CPP), said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

He said the companies concerned were manufacturers of daily necessities, especially food and beverages, and medical support products.

The approval was obtained following formation of a task force, comprising senior officials of the Sabah Trade and Industry Ministry and representatives from the industry players, who met daily to discuss issues facing them,“ he said in a statement here today

Tangau, who is also State Trade and Industry Minister, said the ministry was always ready to provide guidance and advice to any industry facing problems during the MCO enforcement period.

He said the 40th company to receive the approval is Sabah Oxygen Sdn Bhd, the only company in the state which supplies oxygen for medical purposes to hospitals in the state. — Bernama