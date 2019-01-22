40 divers taking turns to retrieve wreckage and body of crash victim

GEORGE TOWN: Forty divers are taking turns to hook a cable to the SUV that plunged from the Penang Bridge.

The divers are from the Marine Police, Royal Malaysian Navy, Maritime Malaysia, and Fire & Rescue Service, said Marine Police Region 1 commander ACP Rosman Ismail.

“Two divers will be in the water for 20 minutes at a time during the operation,” he told reporters on the bridge at Km4 on the side for traffic heading to Prai on the peninsular mainland.

He said the operation team found the vehicle at about 4pm yesterday in the sea close to Pillar 34 of the bridge but faced difficulty in hooking a cable due to limited underwater visibility and strong currents.

“The cable came loose four times until we decided to postpone the operation as night fell,” he said.

It was reported divers also found a body trapped inside the car, believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Moey Yun Peng.

In the incident on Sunday, the SUV which was heading to Prai, was reported to have been involved in an accident on the Penang Bridge before it plunged into the sea.

In a dashcam video that has since gone viral, an SUV can be seen speeding on the right-hand lane when a Toyota Vios which appears to have lost control veers from the right-hand lane to the left-hand lane and back to the right-hand lane before slamming into the SUV.

The SUV is then seen turning turtle and spinning before plunging into the sea.

The case has since been classified for reckless driving under Road Transport Act 1987.