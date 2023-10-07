40 eggs a day: Muhyiddin says he’s raising chickens to overcome egg shortage

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that he has started to rear chickens on his farm to overcome the issue of egg supply in the market.

According to Astro Awani, Muhyiddin cited a recent study where the 1,200 respondents polled by researchers said that their most pressing concern was inflation.

“The obvious answer is the first problem, which is the cost of living, the problem of escalating food prices, the problem of insufficient food supply, even to the extent of an egg shortage.

“I have started rearing chickens on my farm, 40 eggs a day. I want to demonstrate that we can solve the problem if we put our mind to it,” he was quoted as saying at the Negeri Sembilan PN election machinery launching ceremony on Sunday night.

But he did acknowledge that not everybody has the ability or the land to raise chickens.

Muhyiddin also added that he received complaints about the spike in good prices from vendors during his visit to stalls at Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur.

“I asked how much does chicken cost? More than RM10 per kilogram. When I was a minister, it was only RM6.40. They said during Tan Sri’s time, the price did go up (but) now it had hit RM10 per kilo,” said the Pagoh member of Parliament.

