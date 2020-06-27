40 Jelebu PKR members quit party, pledge support for PM

JELEBU: The Jelebu Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) branch is almost crippled as 40 members, including the branch committee, declared leaving the party with immediate effect today.

Heading the group, was Jelebu Keadilan Youth chief Mohd Faizal Fadli Idrus, who said the move was made after losing confidence with the leadership of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who is also Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar.

Mohd Faizal Fadli alleged that the group included him, branch vice-head and members of the branch committee, branch youth vice-head, secretary and committee as well as the branch women’s wing vice-chief, committee and members.

“The matter erupted due to several factors including the failure of the president to reconcile the two factions after the party election and the prolonged leadership crisis,” he said in a media conference, here today.

Also quiting the party were Negri Sembilan Srikandi (young women’s wing) chief Ismaliza Ismail, apart from Jelebu deputy branch head Tang Jay Soon who left the party on May 15.

In this regard, Mohd Faizal Fadli said the group also declared its full support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and will be mobilised via a new platform called Pengerak Komuniti Negara, a non-governmental organisation. - Bernama