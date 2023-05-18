40 KPDN officers on duty during LIMA 2023: Salahuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will assign 40 officers to the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA 2023), to ensure that price hike issues do not occur.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said this was to protect Malaysia’s good name and image so that no one would take advantage by raising the prices of goods, accommodation or services throughout the international event.

“KPDN is on standby at LIMA 2023 to protect the good name of Malaysia, and I hope that everyone, such as traders, homestay operators, hotel industry players and the transport industry will protect the good name of Malaysia and provide the best service.

“They will also reap the profits they deserve through this very prestigious LIMA 2023 event,” he said when met by reporters after attending the launch of the 2023 Franchise International Malaysia (FIM) Exhibition and Conference, here today.

LIMA 2023 is scheduled to last for five days, starting May 23, with the last time the biennial exhibition was held being in 2019. The event was not held in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic which hit the world.

More than 600 companies, from 60 countries, are expected to participate in LIMA this time, compared with 400 companies in the 2019 edition.

Commenting on rumours of an insufficient supply of sugar, Salahuddin said that this was not true, and asked the public not to make panic purchases because the supply was adequate.

Regarding the viral issue on social media regarding the resale of Coldplay concert tickets, which were sold for more than RM40,000, he said that his ministry has yet to receive any complaints about the matter.

“Malaysians need to be smart; don’t buy tickets from ‘ulat tiket’ (ticket touts) but buy them from a legitimate agent,” he said, adding that provisions under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 can be applied if anyone is deceived by the sale of a ticket.

British band Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour series concert is scheduled for Nov 22, at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, marking the band’s first-ever concert in Malaysia. - Bernama