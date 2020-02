KUALA LUMPUR: About 40 Malaysian students in China, most of whom have been studying in Beijing, have returned home in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

In a statement issued tonight, Wisma Putra said all students had undergone health screening at the airport upon returning to Malaysia and had thereafter been placed under home surveillance at their respective homes for 14 days.

“So far, the students who have returned, are in good health,“ it said, adding that the students had each been provided with an assessment tool by the Health Ministry.

So far, Malaysia has eight confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom comprise Chinese nationals.

It has been reported that the government is currently prioritising the return of 117 Malaysians from Hubei province. — Bernama