40% of young voters don’t know which party to support - Report

PETALING JAYA: A recent survey revealed that 40% of new, young voters don’t have a political party they support in the upcoming GE15.

“Most of them have their own views on politics, but there is no one dominant party that influences them,” Undi18 co-founder Tharma Pillai told The Malaysian Insight.

He added that the 40% figure was a large number of uncertain young voters.

“This matter should be very disturbing for all the political parties (out there).

“They (the youth) care about politics, are interested about the country’s democracy but they don’t know what narratives all the parties are bringing.

“Their questions are: Why should I believe you (political parties)? Why should I trust you? Why should I spend money to come back and vote for you?

“These are the questions the political parties must answer before GE15,“ he told the portal.

He also said the youth want to know what is so unique about each political party and what they can do to improve the lives of the young.