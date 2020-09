SEREMBAN: The number of flood victims in Rantau near here, remains at 40, involving 12 families, as at 9 am today.

A statement issued by the Seremban Disaster Management Secretariat today, said the victims, from three villages, namely Kampung Pasir, Kampung Sega Hilir and Kampung Stesen, are at the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sega.

“The weather this morning is fine and the water level in Sungai Linggi, which is near the villages, has receded. Some of the evacuees have been allowed to leave the relief centre temporarily to return home to clean their houses,” it said.

The relief centre was opened at about 11.30 pm last Monday after flood water entered into the homes of villagers following a few hours of heavy rain.-Bernama