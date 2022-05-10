400 websites with pedophilia, child pornography content blocked as of August

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) blocked a total of 400 websites that contained pedophilia and child pornography content as of August, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said the action was the result of a cooperation between the ministry, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and MCMC.

“The ministry is working together to strengthen and empower (enforcement) with the PDRM, especially the Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11),“ she said when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN-Lenggong).

Siti Zailah said the ministry was implementing advocacy, prevention, intervention and social support service programmes to prevent online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The ministry has also collaborated with government departments, non-governmental organisations, academics and social activists to develop the Plan of Action on Child Online Protection (PTCOP), she added. - Bernama