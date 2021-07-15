4,000 benefit from manager’s educational and food aid projects

DEVELOPING the mind is a calling for Siti Samsani Merzuki (pix). She spent her entire professional life in the art of teaching soft skills.

However, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has led the learning and development manager to pick up a new set of priorities – relieving hunger pangs.

Her effort to distribute food and basic necessities to those affected by the pandemic has not only drawn offers of sponsorship but has also inspired many to volunteer their services towards her cause.

But her effort to feed the hungry began with a desire to inspire young minds. “I have always used my skills in corporate settings, teaching professionals and managers the art of critical thinking, effective communication, teamwork and other competencies essential for success,” she told theSun.

Late last year, she decided that she wanted to focus on children, who would otherwise not have the opportunity to develop such skills. She began by scouting orphanages in Puchong.

After visiting several homes, Siti Samsani designed educational programmes that she felt would be suitable for the children. Under the project that she named “Buddyhood Learning”, children were taught public speaking.

“These skills are not necessarily being taught at school,” she said. Her effort drew up to 80 children to join her classes. Siti Samsani recounted with amusement that the caretakers of the first orphanage that she approached thought she would be teaching Math.

“But they soon understood what I wanted to do when they saw the children coming out of their shell,” she said.

“The children started articulating their feelings and ideas.”

But in the course of imparting her skills to the orphans, Siti Samsani was also bombarded with distressing news of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases among the urban poor.

This prompted her to launch her second project, which entailed distributing dry essential foodstuff to poor families living in USJ Subang, Kota Damansara and Sungai Buloh in Selangor.

Rather than seek sponsorship, Siti Samsani used part of her salary for her projects, but through word of mouth and sharing her work on LinkedIn, young people and businesses began to reach out to her to offer help.

The youngsters wanted to volunteer while businesses offered to sponsor her projects.

“I was surprised by the response. I’m just working alone. I’m not

an NGO (non-governmental organisation), so I was at first reluctant to take up the offers from businesses to fund my projects.”

But the interest in her efforts did not stop there. Spurred on by the overwhelming support, Siti Samsani launched her third project to distribute cooked food during the weekends under a collaboration with a social enterprise called What A Waste.

Some 4,000 individuals now benefit from her educational and food aid projects.

But for the 39-year-old, who is affectionately known to her friends as “Sam”, it is all in a day’s work.

“I’ve always wanted to help others, especially children and single mothers, who are unfortunate enough to be poor,” she said.

“My mantra is that you don’t have to be an NGO to help. I believe, it is our duty to make a difference in other people’s lives and to spread kindness.”

Her selflessness has also become contagious. About 40 people have signed up to help in her food distribution project.

“They are now part of my Buddyhood family,” she said.

Anyone who wants to share skills or support Siti Samsani’s efforts

can call the Buddyhood hotline at 019-558 5924.