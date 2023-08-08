4,000 traders, hawkers targeted to join Melaka’s cashless initiative

MELAKA: About 4,000 traders and hawkers are targeted to join the ‘Cashless Melaka’ initiative by the end of this year to encourage cashless transactions.

State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee deputy chairman Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halim said more than 1,200 traders and hawkers have participated in the initiative since it started in March in conjunction with Ramadan.

“These Melaka Cashless initiatives can be trusted and proven to be safe, in addition to facilitating the activities of buying and selling between consumers and merchants.

“We also received feedback that there was a 2.5 per cent increase in sales revenue from dealers after their involvement in this initiative,” he said.

He said this at the Melaka Walkabout Cashless Programme @ Pasar Malam in Taman Seri Duyong, which was also attended by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief regulatory officer Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin and Melaka MCMC director Muhammad Luqman Ali.

Mohd Noor Helmy said, however, until now, he finds that awareness about cashless transactions is still low in the community, especially traders who have been using cash transactions for a long time, thus the need for a promotional campaign on the Cashless Melaka initiative.

“This initiative aims to increase the use of cashless transactions among the community, especially the business and retail sectors in line with Melaka’s aspiration to become a smart state or smart city as outlined under the Melakaku Maju Jaya Strategic Plan 2034 and Smart Melaka Blueprint 2035,” he said.-Bernama