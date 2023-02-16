401 Malaysian job scam victims rescued, says Foreign Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry, as of Feb 13, has received 564 reports of Malaysians being victims of job scam syndicates abroad.

It said from the total number of reports received through the Malaysian embassies in Bangkok (Thailand), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Vientiane (Laos) and Yangon (Myanmar), 401 people have been successfully rescued, with 377 people sent home.

“The remaining 24 individuals are currently being held in detention depots pending deportation, while another 163 people are still being tracked down,” the ministry said in its written reply on the Parliament website yesterday.

It was a reply to a question by Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu), who wanted to know why a special task force was not formed to negotiate with the Cambodian government in an effort to rescue Malaysians cheated or abducted by job scam syndicates there.

The ministry went on to clarify that a task force, headed by the ministry and membered by several other relevant agencies, had been formed to deal with the issue in an integrated and comprehensive manner.

It is a continuation of ongoing efforts between the ministry in collaboration with Malaysian representatives abroad and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) which began in the first quarter of 2022.

It said the ministry and PDRM had never encouraged victims’ families to pay ransoms or seek the services of private parties, non-governmental organisations to help with the matter.

“Family members are urged to report to PDRM, and to refer to the Foreign Ministry, if their kin has been identified as victims of such syndicates.

“Individuals who receive job offers abroad are encouraged to check first with the Foreign Ministry, Malaysian representatives, or the (Malaysian) embassy in that country if they are worried or concerned about the offer they had received,“ the ministry said further. - Bernama