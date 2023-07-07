4.04 hectares of land for expansion of two Selangor private schools: MB

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today announced that the state government has agreed to provide two plots of land to support the expansion of two private schools.

He said the two schools are Pusat Pendidikan Al-Amin, Gombak and Pin Hwa High School, Klang, which had applied for school expansion involving a total area of 4.04 hectares.

“The Chinese independent school has applied for more than three years because the existing school is full. The same goes with Al-Amin school, which has been operating since the 1990s and wants to expand the school area according to the needs,” he told a press conference after the Selangor School Assistance Programme 2023 handover ceremony here.

He said the state government is also ready to consider the same request from other schools.

Amirudin also said that an additional allocation of RM300,000 would be channelled to Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Tamil) Ladang Midlands here.

“This is to allow them to manage dormitories built by the state government,” he said.

The Selangor government has allocated RM26.5 million to 988 schools this year through the aid programme to repair infrastructure and provide a comfortable teaching and learning environment for teachers and students.

The assistance involves six categories of schools, namely religious schools, primary schools, secondary schools, Chinese and Tamil vernacular schools, Chinese independent schools and mission schools.

Since its inception in 2009, the state government has allocated RM260 million for these institutions. -Bernama