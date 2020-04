KOTA KINABALU: A total of 407 zoonotic malaria cases have been reported in Sabah as of April 18, said Sabah Health director Dr Christina Rundi.

She said of the total cases, there was an import case, an induced case and two were introduced cases.

“The number of cases reported (so far) this year shows a 43 % decrease from the corresponding period last year,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Christina said that since 2018, no local human malaria infection was reported in the state.

In conjunction with World Malaria Day, with the theme “zero malaria starts with us” which falls on April 25, she said, there should be a resolution to eliminate malaria. -Bernama