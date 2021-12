PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 4,097 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This is an increase from the previous day when 3,504 cases were reported.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,699,240.

Meanwhile, 922 people were admitted to hospitals yesterday. Some 66.8 per cent of hospital beds nationwide are occupied, of which 34.4 per cent are for Covid-19.