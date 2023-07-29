41 independent candidates to contest in state elections held in six states

KUALA LUMPUR: The race for 245 state assembly seats that will be contested in six states’ elections on Aug 12, has drawn participation from 41 Independent candidates.

Based on the Election Commission’s (EC) nomination data, the number of Independent candidates contesting in the Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu state polls is less than 10 percent of the overall 570 candidates.

Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor recorded the highest number of Independent candidates with 10 candidates each, followed by Kelantan and Penang with five each.

Only one independent candidate has come forward to contest in the Terengganu state polls, namely Che Harun Kamariah Abdullah who will be contesting the Hulu Besut seat.

There are also instances of several Independent candidates competing for the same state assembly seats, among them in Kedah and Negeri Sembilan.

The Lunas state assembly seat in Kedah will see a five-cornered fight with the highest number of Independent candidates announced, namely N. Rajendran, S.S.Pannir Selvam and S. Arichindarem.

They are set to face PH-PKR candidate Shamsul Anuar Abdullah and PN-Bersatu candidate Khairul Anuar Ramli.

The Air Hangat seat has two independent candidates - Safwan Hanif Shafie and Zulfadli Mohd Yusof - who will face PN-Bersatu’s Shamsillah Siru and BN-UMNO’s Hisham Suhaily Othman.

Another state seat that has more than one Independent candidate contesting, is the hot seat of Sikamat, Negeri Sembilan, where incumbent Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who is also the Menteri Besar, is representing Pakatan Harapan in a four-cornered battle.

Aminuddin is challenged by Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal (PN-Bersatu) and two independent candidates, Bujang Abu and Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin.

Nilai is another seat in Negeri Sembilan with more than one Independent candidate, where incumbent J. Arul Kumar (PH-DAP) is being challenged by Gan Chee Biow (PN-Bersatu) and two Independent candidates, Omar Mohd Isa and Yessu Samuel.-Bernama