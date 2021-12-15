41 more students positive for Covid-19 at Nilai Polytechnic

SEREMBAN: A total 41 new Covid-19 cases were detected at the Nilai Polytechnic today, bringing the case tally there to date to 52.

Negri Sembilan Health, Environment, Co-operatives and Consumerism committee chairman S. Veerapan said the cases were detected after screening tests were conducted on 440 students at the institution.

“Ten students who are positive are undergoing quarantine at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Tampin, one is being monitored at the hospital while the rest are under quarantine in their hostel block,” he said in a statement here.

He said 38 close contacts had been isolated in a different hostel block.

Prior to this, 11 students were found to be positive on Dec 8 after undergoing targeted screening tests from Dec 3 - 6. — Bernama