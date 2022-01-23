41 nabbed in Tampin for various drug offences

SEREMBAN: Police arrested 41 individuals including a woman, suspected to be drug addicts and peddlers, in raids under ‘Ops Tapis Khas’ and ‘Ops Sarang’ in the Felda area around Tampin.

Tampin district police chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said all of them, aged 27 to 65, were detained at three separate locations in Felda Bukit Jalur, Felda Sungai Kelamah and Felda Jelai 4, during the operations carried out for two days, starting last Friday.

“The drugs seized are heroin (99 grams) and syabu (17g) with a total value of RM6,400,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said further checks found that 12 of them had two previous records under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and would be investigated under Section 39C of the same law.

He said all suspects were remanded between four to seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 39B, Section 39A (1), Section 12 (2) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

