PETALING JAYA: A total 413 individuals were caught flouting the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) yesterday, with the biggest offenders being those who cross districts and states without permission (101), followed by those not wearing face masks (84).

Other offenders included those who failed to prepare equipment to record their customers’ details (64), not adhering to physical distancing (48), operating beyond stipulated hours/without permission (38) and others (78).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also clarified his earlier statement on condominium managements having the right to require residents to submit Covid-19 tests and bar those who fail to comply.

He said he meant only foreign residents were required to do so, and not Malaysians.

“The government is not stopping any condo management to make it a rule that foreigners have to submit their Covid-19 results. It depends on their discretion. Condos and apartments are private areas and they can make the decision on their areas,” he said.

The Ops Benteng meanwhile continued with their operation and saw 32 illegal immigrants being arrested as well as 105 boats and ships seized in the country’s waters.

Yesterday, there were 652 individuals returning to Malaysia and they were quarantined all over the country.

A total of 112,110 individuals have returned home since last April 24. Of that number, 103, 872 were allowed to go home while 541 were taken to hospitals.

Since Dec 1 last year, a total of 242,500 foreign workers have undergone Covid-19 screening.

Of this total, 4,602 tested positive for Covid-19 while 237, 898 were negative.

The compliance taskforce also made 64, 391 inspections on various restaurants, markets, banks, factories and government officers yesterday.

Checks on food supplies confirmed they are sufficient and readily available.