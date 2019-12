KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 415 Consumer Economics Store (i-KeeP) initiative premises, including a mobile convenience store, ‘i-KeeP on Wheels’ has been established nationwide until December this year.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said the number showed an increase compared to 300 premises in April.

He noted that currently, i-KeeP had 10 retail strategic partners compared to just six last April.

“These showed that the initiative was beneficial to everyone, from the consumers up to the traders. Apart from the retail outlets, i-KeeP also had a mobile convenience store in Kedah,” he said on his Twitter page yesterday.

According to his posting, Saifuddin noted that i-KeeP had also launched exclusive products such as the ‘Lestari’ brand cooking oil which was sold at RM15.99 a bottle (5kg).

He said the exclusive product was only supplied to its retail strategic partners and became an attraction for industry players to participate in the i-KeeP initiative.

He said i-KeeP was the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s (KPDNHEP) initiative in establishing a special section of the ministry’s retail partner premises where daily necessities were offered at rates between two and 30 per cent cheaper than other retail outlets.

Saifuddin had promised that his ministry would continue to expand i-KeeP premises nationwide to reduce the burden of the cost of living among the people.

i-KeeP was an initiative by KPDNHEP that offers daily necessities at affordable prices. — Bernama