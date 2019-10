PUTRAJAYA: The written examination for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2019 will be held from Oct 14 to Nov 28.

In a statement today, the Education Ministry said 416,416 candidates had registered for the examination, which will be held at 3,313 centres nationwide.

The examination will be held in two phases, with the first from Oct 14 to 17, and the second, from Nov 5 to 28.

A total of 32,423 invigilators have been appointed to ensure the examination goes smoothly and as scheduled, said the ministry.

It said 85.8% of the candidates, or 357,010 students, are from government schools, government-aided schools and government-aided religious schools, with 8,320 candidates from schools under government agencies other than the Education Ministry.

Candidates from state religious secondary schools comprise 8,317 students or 2%, Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat (2,209 candidates or 0.5%), candidates from private schools who registered with the ministry (14,203 or 3.3%), and private candidates (26,357 or 6%).

Candidates are advised to refer to the examination timetable for information on the examination time, as well as instructions to be observed during the examination.

The examination timetable can be downloaded from the Examination Board’s website at www.lp.moe.gov.my.

Candidates are also reminded to bring along their identity card to the examination centre. — Bernama