420 flood victims evacuated nationwide: Nadma

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 420 victims from 101 families were evacuated to temporary evacuation centres in four flood-affected states as of 8am today.

According to a report by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in Johor, 214 flood victims from 49 families were evacuated to four temporary relief centres.

The centres include Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Bukit Panjang and SK Parit Haji Adnan in Pontian and SK Sungai Kajang and Dewan Orang Ramai Tongkang Pecah in Batu Pahat.

In Selangor, 91 victims from 24 families were moved to a temporary relief center at Dewan Majlis Daerah Kuala Selangor (MDKS) Desa Coalfield in Kuala Selangor

In Perak, 84 victims from 20 families were evacuated to SK Changkat Lobak in Kerian, while in Penang, 31 victims from eight families were moved to a temporary relief center at Tadika Kemas Kampung Manggis , Seberang Perai. — Bernama