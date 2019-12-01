423 including two cops nabbed in nationwide in anti-drug swoop

KUALA LUMPUR: In a massive anti-drugs operation on entertainment centres nationwide, police arrested 423 people including two police personnel for narcotics abuse, possession and distribution yesterday.

Federal police Narcotics Crimes Investigations Department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said last night that the operation codenamed Op Club Rat 2.0 was carried out simultaneously across the country at midnight on Saturday.

He said police checked 1,753 people aged between 15 and 60 at 56 entertainment centres.

Mohd Khalil said 345 people including 31 foreigners were arrested after testing positive for drug abuse involving amphetamine, methaphetamine, ketamine, morphine and benzo.

He said another 78 people were held for drug pushing and possession.

Mohd Khalil said almost 660 grammes of various drugs worth about RM67,000 were also seized from those held.

“Among those arrested were two policemen at an entertainment centre here. They tested positive for amphetamine use.” he said.

Those held are being investigated under laws of the Dangerous Drugs Act.