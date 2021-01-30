426 arrested for flouting Covid-19 SOPs

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians still continue to cross districts and states without permission, as 40 of them were detained yesterday while trying to do so while some even brazenly dined at premises without permission (20).

They were among the 426 individuals detained for flouting the standard operating procedures.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the biggest SOP offenders were those who failed to record details of customers (93), followed by those who still refused to wear face masks in public (88).

“Others included those who did not observe physical distancing (81), operating beyond stipulated hours (24), having gatherings without permission (six) and others (74),” he said in a statement.

Of those arrested, 404 were issued compounds, 21 were remanded and one was released on bail.

In Ops Benteng operations, 23 Illegal immigrants were detained, while five vehicles and two boats were seized.

There were 8,601 foreigners who underwent Covid-19 screening yesterday, and of that total 133 tested positive.

The Human Resources Ministry also confirmed that as of last Dec 1, a total of 251,101 foreigners had undergone Covid-19 screening.

Of this number, 4,735 tested positive, while 246,366 were negative.

A total of 887 clinics are involved in this screening process.

This is in line with government orders to make it mandatory that all foreign workers specifically those in Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan undergo Covid-19 screening and the cost to be borne by their respective employers.

A total 931 individuals returned home yesterday, making it 112,941 individuals who have returned to the country since April 24.

A total of 104, 706 have returned home, while 477 were taken to hospitals.

There were also 92 sanitation operations conducted yesterday covering business premises, housing areas, public spots, markets and government buildings.

The compliance task force also made 65,673 inspections yesterday in various premises including markets, restaurants, factories, banks and government offices.

Food supplies are sufficient and readily available.