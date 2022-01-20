42.7% of adult population given booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 258,337 adults in Malaysia received the Covid-19 booster dose yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of booster doses administered to the adult population in the country to 10,002,472 or 42.7 per cent of the group.

According to the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, a total of 22,911,629 or 97.9 per cent of the adult population have completed their vaccination, while 23,189,939 individuals or 99.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine injection.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,776,837 individuals or 88.2 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,862,423 individuals or 90.9 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The daily statistics also showed that a total of 264,635 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, which included 1,981 as first dose and 4,317 as second dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 61,540,069.

Meanwhile, according to the MOH’s Github portal, 13 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday with Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Pulau Pinang recording two cases each, and one case each in Selangor, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Kedah, Johor and Kelantan. — Bernama