SEREMBAN: The Nilai Municpal Council (MPN) has detected 429 illegal billboards along the North-South Expressway (PLUS), said Negeri Sembilan Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Village committee chairman, Teo Kok Seong.

He said action had been taken against the (billboard) owners in stages, adding that 456 compounds amounting to RM171,750 were issued to them.

The offences involved the displaying of advertisements without a licence under the MPN Advertising By-Laws and for erecting structures without the permission of the council under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

He added that MPN had the right to issue the compounds on the companies that violate the law every day until they fully complied with it.

“In addition, the council has also issued 235 demolition notices under Section 70 (1) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974,“ he said in a press conference here today.

Teo said MPN had demolished nine billboards along the PLUS highway last March and will demolish 13 more soon.

“We have given them (billboard owners) lots of flexibility but the response has still been unsatisfactory. If none of the parties come forward, we will continue the demolition operation.

“We will knock down all billboards in stages. MPN will carry out an integrated operation to demolish the illegal billboards on the PLUS highway (north-bound) that are within the council’s jurisdiction on Wednesday and Thursday,“ he said.

Teo reminded owners to apply and obtain approval at MPN’s One Stop Center (OSC) before applying for an advertising licence, adding that land owners should also be careful when renting out their land and not violate the law.

Meanwhile on another matter, he added that Negeri Sembilan which will be holding its first local elections on Sunday to vote a village head in Kampung Baru Paroi.

He added that although it was seen as a pilot project, the state was keen to study the effectiveness of having a village leader as it will a open a new chapter and bring a voice to the local community.

“Coincidentally the village head of Kampung Baru Paroi had just died and that’s why we decided to test by holding the election here,” Teo shared.

The election would be managed by a select non-governmental organisation (NGO) which would be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of the election.

“We want to see how effective this election will be as residents will have to come and vote their village chief,” he said, adding that two candidates had so far expressed their interest in contesting the post. — Bernama