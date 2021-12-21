43 Covid-19 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry recorded 43 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, according to its GitHub database, up from 19 previously.

Of the total, 8 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). This puts the cumulative deaths to 31,135 to date.

According to the data on the CovidNow portal, Penang topped the list of fatalities with 10, followed by Johor (6), Kedah (5), Kelantan, Sabah and Terengganu (4 each), Selangor (3), Pahang (2) and Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (1 each).

There were no deaths reported in Perak, Sarawak and Labuan.

As of midnight, there were 52,218 active cases, including 379 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 210 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,721,544.