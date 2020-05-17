43 held in ‘wild party’ at Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BARU: A total of 43 people were arrested for being involved in a ‘wild party’ at a homestay in Taman Sri Penawar, Bandar Penawar near Kota Tinggi, here, early today.

Kota Tinggi District Police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said 32 men and 11 women, aged between 15 and 25, were arrested at 2 am by a team from the Bandar Penawar Police Station and the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the Kota Tinggi District Police Headquarters.

“Upon checking, four of them were found to have prior records for drugs and criminal offences. Preliminary urine tests also found 31 of them to be positive for methamphetamine and ganja,” he said in a statement today.

He said those arrested were not only from Kota Tinggi but also from Johor Bahru and that all the suspects had been remanded for four days from today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 270 of the Penal Code, Section 15 (1)(C) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Regulation 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2020. — Bernama