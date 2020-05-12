43 homeless people in KL offered jobs in Perak: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Forty-three homeless people in the city have been offered jobs in the manufacturing and plantation sectors in Sitiawan, Perak.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said they were from the first batch of 300 homeless people who had undergone health screenings and interviewed by companies while being placed in transit centres throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Another 96 homeless individuals will be working from the Anjung Singgah shelter where products from a glove factory will be sent to them for packaging,” he told reporters after a ceremony to mark the job placements for the homeless community here today.

He said 200 homeless individuals will also attend short-term courses and later offered jobs with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“Those who do not make it under company recruitments will be absorbed by DBKL,” Annuar said.

Annuar said some 100 more homeless individuals with ailments and unfit for work have been handed over to the relevant authorities such as the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the Immigration Department.

“Seventy-eight of them are senior citizens and persons with disabilities and they have been handed over to JKM, while the rest who were sent to the Immigration Department are foreigners without valid travel documents,” he said.

Annuar hoped that those who had been offered jobs will be able to start a new lease of life once they have an income.

“Covid-19 and MCO have become a blessing in disguise in the sense that we have had various agencies and private firms reaching out to employ the homeless, which has, in turn, reduced their numbers around the city,” he said.

Annuar said those from the homeless community who had missed out on the job placement exercise can contact DBKL and JKM.

“We are ready to place them as there is demand from private companies who want to employ locals,” he said. - Bernama