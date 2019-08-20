43-year-old man held in connection with racist Facebook posting

KUALA LUMPUR: A 43-year-old man was arrested by police yesterday to assist in investigations into a racist Facebook posting which was reported in an article published by a news portal on Wednesday.

The man was arrested at the Cheras police headquarters at 3pm, said Kuala Lumpur acting police chief Datuk Roslan Bek Ahmad (pix), adding that during initial investigations the suspect claimed his Facebook account had been hacked.

Roslan Bek told Bernama that a remand application would be made tomorrow to enable police to continue with investigations under section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said the man’s arrest followed a police report lodged on Friday by a 49-year-old politician who had read the news article entitled ‘Jakim siasat FB Pegawai Didakwa Saran Sedia Parang Untuk Si Kafir’.

According to the police chief, the report was made because the complainant was concerned that the posting could put the security and peace of the country at risk.

The police viewed the matter seriously and would not hesitate to take appropriate action, said Roslan Bek, who advised the public not to make racist statements which could cause unrest among the people.

He added that members of the public with any information on the matter could contact the police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station.