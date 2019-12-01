43,000 students nationwide to receive exercise book vouchers

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with its Back To School programme, Majlis Amanah Rakyat’s (Mara) Education Foundation will be distributing exercise books vouchers to 43,000 schoolchildren nationwide on Dec 9.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the upcoming programme, to be launched in Langkawi, would focus on primary and secondary students from the B40 group.

“We are aware when the new school session starts, exercise books need to be bought. So, we are giving them to the B40 target group, and the total contribution would cost about RM3 million.

“RM50 for primary students and RM70 for those in secondary schools. We are focusing on exercise books as it is very important that there are no disruptions in the children’s education,“ she told reporters after launching the Mara Education Adventure Programme at the Laksamana People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Jalan Peel, here today.

In today’s event, 320 primary and secondary students including 98 orphans in Laksamana and Perkasa PPRs received contributions and school-aid from the foundation and Rural Capital Berhad, in a programme collaboration with the Langkawi chapter of the Mara Junior Science College Alumni (Ansara).

At the event, Rina also presented a mock cheque worth RM69,500 to the Federal Territory Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ) representative and also handed over prosthetic aids and special contributions for the differently abled (OKU). - Bernama