SEREMBAN: A total of 432 notices, with compound value amounting RM103,600 were issued by the Negri Sembilan Health Department to errant smokers and eatery owners for violating the smoking ban, since enforcement began two weeks ago.

Negri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Action Committee chairman S. Veerapan said 271 of the notices were issued to smokers for smoking at the eateries and 22 notices to underage smokers.

The remaining 139 notices were issued to eatery owners, with 89 of them failing to put up the no-smoking notice or signage at their premises and 50 others for providing smoking facilities at their premises, he said in a statement issued here today.

For the first six months of the enforcement on the smoking ban at eateries, offenders would be given discounts on the compound value if payment is made within a month of the issuance of the notice.

Effective this July, there will be no more compound notice issued, instead court action will be taken against those who violate the smoking ban, he added. - Bernama