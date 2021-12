PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 4,362 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,711,764.

Meanwhile, 948 people were admitted to hospitals yesterday. Some 67.1 per cent of hospital beds nationwide are occupied, of which 32.6 per cent are for Covid-19.