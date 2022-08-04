44 foreign GROs arrested in vice op

PETALING JAYA: The Immigration Department has arrested 44 foreign women working as guest relations officers (GROs) during a raid at an entertainment outlet in Taman Bukit Indah in Nusajaya, Johor.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said 27 department officers were involved in the operation conducted at about 1am earlier today.

The GROs were paid between RM200 and RM300 for their services to accompany the customers drinking, he said.

“The GROs charged between RM1,000 to RM1,500 for sex,“ he said in a statement today.