KUALA LUMPUR: Forty-four illegal immigrants were detained for working without a valid permit in an operation dubbed Ops Mahir conducted in Mukim Batu here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Hamidi Adam in a statement today said a local man who claimed to be an employer representative was also apprehended in the raid conducted by 38 personnel.

“We raided a food processing premises at Taman Perindustrian IKS Batu yesterday evening at around 4pm.

“Of the 79 individuals questioned only 34 had valid travel documents and work permits. The rest who could not produce any document were detained.

“Those detained aged between 25 and 40 years are from Indonesia, Bangladesh and Pakistan,“ he added. — Bernama