44 individuals held over online scams

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 44 individuals suspected of being involved in online smartphone purchase packages and foreign exchange (forex) scam syndicates, operating from two condominium units in Jalan Tun Razak, on Oct 12.

Dang Wangi district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said a total of 24 people, including 15 men and nine women, aged 20 to 38, were arrested in the first raid on suspicion of being involved in the online smartphone scam.

“Police seized 10 computers, 33 mobile phones and two debit and credit card terminals. This syndicate also offers a commission of between RM200 and RM300 for each mobile phone sold, resulting in an estimated loss of RM139,000,” he said in a statement today.

Ashari said that in another raid on another unit in the same condominium, a total of 20 people, including foreigners, were arrested for allegedly being involved in an online foreign exchange scam.

Police also seized 19 computers, 27 mobile phones, two iPads, and a router and a modem, respectively.

Ashari said initial investigations revealed that both syndicates had been operating on social media for seven months, with the first syndicate targeting locals, while the second one targeted those from Myanmar and Dubai.

All suspects have been remanded until tomorrow. -Bernama