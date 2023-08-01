440 breeders lose over RM3.9 million due to floods

KOTA BHARU: A total of 440 breeders nationwide suffered losses amounting to over RM3.9 million due to the floods that occurred last December, said the deputy director-general (Development) of the Department of Veterinary Services (JPV), Dr Suratan Kamarudin.

He said the losses involved the death of livestock, damaged barns, ‘homplot’ (grass crops) as well as farm equipment and machinery.

“I hope the government will channel aid to breeders as has been allocated in previous years.

“JPV always carries out continuous monitoring and evaluation for the purpose of channelling aid to affected breeders in the livestock industry,” he told reporters after the handing over of post-flood pet food assistance here today.

Dr Suratan said that in 2021, the government spent over RM1.6 million to assist 287 breeders nationwide who were affected by the disaster.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the positive case of ‘African Swine Fever’ (ASF) that happened in Penang, he advised the pig farm owners to step up control to curb it from spreading to other areas.

“Among the states at risk of ASF happening are Penang, Selangor, Perak and Johor,” he said.

Yesterday, another pig farm in Kampung Valdor, Seberang Perai Selatan, Penang was shut down due to a positive case of ASF, with it being the second ASF case involving two pig farms in the state so far. - Bernama