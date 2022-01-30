45 accident-prone locations identified in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have identified 45 black spots which are locations prone to road accidents, especially during the festive season, in the state.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said a total of 240 policemen, including 25 officers, had been deployed for Op Selamat 17, conducted since last Friday (Jan 28), until Feb 6 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

He said Ops Selamat 17 focused on two main objectives, namely ensuring safety of houses and safe travel, which meant preventing break-ins and reducing road accidents.

“Road users need to follow the tips given by road safety experts, for example to not drive when they are sleepy, drive at a distance from other vehicles and to not tailgate.

“If the vehicle breaks down on the highway, please get out of the vehicle and ask for help from the relevant quarters such as the North-South Expressway (PLUS),“ he told reporters after the launch of OP Selamat at the Kempas Toll Plaza here, today.

He said the accident prone areas, especially during the festive season are in Johor Bahru Selatan Johor Bahru Utara, Seri Alam and Iskandar Puteri.

Kamarul Zaman also advised those returning to their hometown for the festive occasion to inform the police or to fill in the ‘Balik kampung’ form which can be obtained at the nearest police station or download it through the official portal of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“They can also inform their movements through the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application as well as contact the 999 Hotline to enable the PDRM and the community to monitor their houses during their absence,” he said.

-Bernama