PETALING JAYA: Of the 47 new Covid-19 cases recorded today, 45 are through local transmission involving 28 Malaysians and 17 foreigners. The remaining two are imported cases among foreigners from Maldives (one case in Kuala Lumpur) and Morocco (one case in Selangor).

No new deaths were reported today, keeping the fatality toll at 128. Seven were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,196.

Nine patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with four on ventilator assistance.

According to the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today, a total of 711 healthcare workers have been screened to date.

“As of 12pm today, a total of 14,044 had been screened from the Sungai cluster, 711 are health personnel and 20 are positive cases,” he said.

“A healthcare worker at a medical centre in Kedah was found to be the index case which brought about the Sungai cluster. It (cluster) involves three states, namely Kedah, Penang and Perlis.”

The individual was said to have had symptoms from Aug 30 and only tested positive on Sept 5.

“So far there are 56 positive cases in Kedah, with 5,781 pending screening results and 8,054 tested negative,“ Noor Hisham said.

“In Perlis, one tested positive,11 were negative and six are waiting for results while in Penang 135 tested negative and no positive cases were detected.”

In the Tawar cluster, involving individuals from Kedah, Penang and Perak, there are six positive cases who are private healthcare workers.

There are a total of 92 positive cases in this cluster to date.

“A total of 81 in Kedah, 11 in Penang and another 11 in Perak,“ he said.

Noor Hisham said Sabah recorded the highest figures where 31 tested positive, followed by Kedah which has a total of 14 cases.

Of the 14 Malaysians who tested positive in Kedah, 13 are from the Tawar cluster and one from the Sungai cluster.

The four new cases reported in Sabah yesterday are among the elderly, detected through screenings. Three are Malaysian while one is a foreigner.

The MoH statement revealed that the highest number of cases were recorded in the Benteng LD cluster in Sabah comprising a total of 22 cases in Tawau involving eight Malaysians and 14 foreigners.

“To date, out of 4,666 screened, a total of 403 positive cases were recorded under this cluster involving 227 foreigners and 176 Malaysians. The foreigners are from the Philippines (152 cases) followed by Indonesia (75 cases),“ he said.

“In Lahad Datu , 88 cases were reported while another 263 are waiting for results and the rest tested negative. In Tawau, a total of 315 positive cases were recorded and 2,290 are pending results while the rest are negative.”