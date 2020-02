KUALA TERENGGANU: Forty-five employers in Terengganu had been charged in court last year for various offences committed under the Employee Social Security Act 1969.

Terengganu Social Security Organisation (Socso) director Farihah Che Husin said among the offences were failure to register their businesses, employees and make contributions to the organisation.

“Those who are found guilty would face a fine of up to RM10,000 or two-year imprisonment or both,” he said to reporters after a briefing on the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme to over 100 entrepreneurs, here today.

Meanwhile, he said Terengganu Socso had issued 84 compounds valued at RM97,500 to errant employers last year.

“We are also collaborating with Employees Provident Fund in ‘Ops Kesan’ to ensure those who have yet to register their businesses and workers to do so.

“Ops Kesan will be carried out on a large scale beginning March,” he added. - Bernama