45 individuals issued compounds for SOP violations in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 45 individuals, including the caretakers of two entertainment outlets in Taman Mount Austin Height and Taman Adda Height here were issued compounds yesterday for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

South Johor Bahru district police chief Raub Selamat said the raids on the entertainment outlets, which were found to be operating without valid licences, were conducted at 9.30pm.

He said the 45 individuals were between the ages of 20 and 55, and 24 of them were men, 12 local women and nine foreign women.

“All were issued compounds under Regulation 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2011.

“Customers were issued compounds of RM5,000 each, while the caretakers were issued RM25,000 compounds,” he said in a statement today.

