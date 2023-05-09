45 Kelantan state assemblymen sworn in

KOTA BHARU: All 45 Kelantan state assemblymen took their oath of office at the First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Kelantan State Assembly at Kota Darulnaim here today.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud (PAS-Meranti) was the first to be sworn in before newly appointed Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, followed by nine state executive councillors.

Former Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (PAS-Pasir Pekan) then took his oath, followed by former state executive councillor Wan Roslan Wan Hamat (PAS-Pengkalan Kubor).

Earlier, Mohd Nassuruddin proposed Mohd Amar (PAS-Panchor) as the Speaker and Datuk Mohamed Farid Mohamed Zawawi (Bersatu-Kok Lanas) as Deputy Speaker, and his nominations were supported by Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan (PAS-Temangan), who is also Deputy Menteri Besar.

In the recent state elections in Kelantan, PAS and its Perikatan Nasional (PN) partner Bersatu won 43 of the 45 seats contested to form the state government. - Bernama