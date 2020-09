PETALING JAYA: There were 45 new cases of Covid-19 as of noon today, and most of them were from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said of the 45 cases, 44 were infected through local transmission. The sole imported case was a returnee from Brazil.

The additional cases bring the national tally to 9,628.

Noor Hisham said today of the 44 cases, 11 were Malaysians and the rest, foreigners.

The Benteng Lahad Datu cluster in Sabah accounted for 40 of those cases, while the other four were from Kedah.

There are nine positive Covid-19 cases being treated at intensive care units while five require ventilator assistance.

There were no fatalities, with the death toll remaining at 128.

Of the four new cases in Kedah, two were from the Telaga cluster and one from the Sungai cluster.

Noor Hisham said enhanced movement control order will be imposed until Sept 25 to deal with the Telaga and Sungai clusters in Kedah and the prison quarters in Tawau.

Of the 119,268 people who have returned to Malaysia, 995 were Covid-19 positive.

The Health Ministry is also developing a matrix to measure the risk that each foreign country poses to Malaysia.

The six criteria that will be considered are the number of Covid-19 cases in each country, incidence per one million people and deaths per one million people in the last 14 days, accumulative deaths, recovery index and accumulative Covid-19 cases over 150,000 cases.

The assessment shows that 23 countries are considered high risk.