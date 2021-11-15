45 new Covid-19 deaths registered, tally stands at 29,676

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 45 Covid-19 deaths as of yesterday.

Of the total, 12 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 29,676.

According to CovidNow portal, most of the fatalities were recorded in Kedah with eight deaths, followed by Selangor (7), Penang (7), Sarawak (4), Perak (4), Sabah (3), Kelantan (3) Terengganu (3), Kuala Lumpur (2), Melaka (2), Johor (1) and Negeri Sembilan (1).

No deaths were reported in Pahang, Perlis, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Meanwhile, 65,417 active cases were recorded. This includes 524 patients in intensive care units (ICU) and 265 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The cumulative total of cases from the start of the pandemic in Malaysia is 2,546,309.