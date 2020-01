KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 45 types of ‘Pop Pop’ and ‘Happy Boom’ firecrackers are currently allowed to be sold, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

He said the matter had been approved by the Home Ministry for import, store and sale during the festive season in the country.

“Of these, 36 types of fireworks are allowed to be sold in public while another nine are with terms and conditions.

“Small traders and supermarkets are allowed to sell these 36 types of fireworks provided they have the licence as well as the safe place to store them,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan said, the nine types of fireworks include the Happy Boom Red Cracker, Happy Boom Celebration and the Happy Boom Shoot Cake, which can only be purchased through the importing company as per the requirements.

He said these type of fireworks were not allowed to be sold by small traders, retailers, supermarkets or agents as well as to buyers under the age of 18 and on online platforms.

“Retailers are only allowed to sell Pop Pop fireworks and food premises are prohibited from selling any type of fireworks.

“To avoid disturbance and danger to others, firecrackers are not allowed to be set off after midnight and can only take place in the open and safe areas,” he said.

However, Mazlan stressed that the ban on firecrackers and fireworks is still in effect and is subject to the Explosives Act 1957. — Bernama