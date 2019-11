BALIK PULAU: Police have detained a 45 – year – old unemployed man who was alleged to have masturbated in front of several unsuspecting nurses at the district hospital here last week.

The man was apprehended by detectives at his home in Titi Teras and he is expected to be charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offenses Act 1955.

He has apparently confessed to the offence.

The suspect was alleged to have unzipped his pants and began the vulgar act while seated at the waiting area in Level Five of the hospital.

Some of the nurses had shouted at him to refrain but he was alleged to have continued before he was chased away by the male attendants.

Southwest district police head Supt A. Anbalagan confirmed the incident.