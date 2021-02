KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27: A total of 45,000 volunteers under the Covid-19 Eradicating Agent Programme (ABC-19) from 605 localities nationwide are involved in educating the community to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) deputy director-general (Disaster Planning and Preparation) Jamil Derus Ahmad said the volunteers, comprising local leaders and community members, will be assisted by the Malaysian Volunteer Department (RELA) and the Civil Defence Force (APM) .

He said the role of the ABC-19 volunteers is as agents of change as they are seen to be more effective in advising the local community, who are known to them.

“The involvement of these volunteers is a way of mobilising all levels of the community to fight Covid-19 together.

“This is a new task for ABC-19 because apart from instilling awareness, the agents will also ensure that members of the community comply with the stipulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and understand the need to take the Covid-19 vaccination,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme last night .

ABC-19 is the government’s latest initiative to disseminate information on the Covid-19 vaccination and in ensuring the people in the country are protected against Covid-19 infection.

Jamil Derus said Nadma is optimistic that the programme will have a more effective effect following its approach in making the community aware of the responsibility of maintaining safety and health.

Although the programme was only introduced early this month, he said, the response from volunteers had been encouraging.- Bernama