45,402 police personnel, retires, receive PJPN awards

SEREMBAN: A total of 45,402 Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) personnel of various ranks, including retirees, were conferred the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) award throughout the country, Bukit Aman Management director Datuk Zaini Jass said.

He said the awards included 16,421 personnel who are still serving and 28,981 police retirees to honour their sacrifices and contributions to the country, adding that 12,981 serving personnel have received their awards, along with 13,530 retirees.

“Contingents from Kedah, Penang and Kuala Lumpur have completed their award presentations, and will be followed by Kelantan and Johor Bharu on March 30, while Sarawak is trying to secure a suitable date,” he told reporters after the award presentation ceremony in Negeri Sembilan, which was attended by Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop here today.

Zaini said overall, the award recipients in the state included one assistant superintendent, sub-inspector (6) sergeant major (15), sergeant (56) and corporal (21).

Sharudin Yusof, 73, said the award was a special gift since he retired from the force 26 years ago.

“My experience with PDRM is unforgettable especially my time with the F Team as I was a ‘secret weapon’ for the country in the fight against the communist insurrection.

“I was directly involved as an intelligence officer channeling information about communists to the authorites and no one knew of the existence of our unit, which was dubbed the F Team,” he said.

He said his last assignment was in the Special Branch unit and was at the rank of detective corporal before he retired in 1996. — Bernama