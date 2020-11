PETALING JAYA: A total of 455 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“A total of 27 individuals were remanded and one individual was offered bail while the remaining 427 were issued compounds ,” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a press statement today.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (63), ignoring social distancing (206), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (59), recreational centre activities (72), crossing states/districts under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) without permission (21) and others (34).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 2,779 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 16,991 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, factories, banks, government based offices and land, water and air transport terminals.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) yesterday arrested a total of 28 illegal immigrants and a suspected smuggler and seized three land vehicles.

A total of 72,062 individuals have returned to Malaysia through the international border entrance since last July 24 until yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said of the total, 404 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment and 10,396 individuals were required to go through mandatory quarantine.

A total of 61,262 individuals were allowed to go home after completing the 14-day quarantine.

They arrived from 36 countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand, the United States of America, Ethiopia, the Maldives and Oman