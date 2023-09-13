457 police personnel on duty for Malaysia Day celebration

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the tasks of these personnel include security control and traffic management.

KUCHING: A total of 457 policemen will be on duty to ensure the smooth running of the Malaysia Day celebration at Stadium Perpaduan here this Saturday.

“We estimate that about 5,000 people will attend the event, which will begin at 8.30pm,” he said in a statement today.

He added that drone flights in the stadium area are prohibited during the celebration.

Acting Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar will be the main guest of honour at the celebration, which will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Dr Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang as well as Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his wife Datin Seri Juliah Salang are also expected to attend.

Themed “Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan”, this year’s Malaysia Day celebration is scheduled to start with a pre-performance at 7pm.

The programme would include a Malaysia Day Concert featuring local artistes, a signing ceremony for the Special Malaysia Day Book and the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy parade. -Bernama